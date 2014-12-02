Dec 2 China's Fuchun Communications Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire a Shanghai-based technology firm for 900 million yuan (146.37 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise 186 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on December 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FKJJ5Z; bit.ly/1B8UkYt

