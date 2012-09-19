By Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Sept 19 Fuel consumption in new vehicles
could be slashed by half in the next 20 years, helping the world
curb its dependency on oil, provided governments set up bold
policies to boost the use of available technologies, the
International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
The transport sector, which consumes around one fifth of
global primary energy, will account for nearly all the future
growth in oil use, said the Paris-based agency, which advises
industrial nations on energy policy.
The necessary technologies are already cost-effective, the
IEA said, in that fuel savings outweigh the additional costs
over vehicle life, but those are not deployed widely enough.
"Strong policies are needed to ensure that the full
potential of these technologies is achieved over the next 10 to
20 years," the IEA said in one of two reports on the fuel
economy of road vehicles.
"Current technologies for conventional gasoline and diesel
vehicles can reduce fuel consumption by half over the next 20
years," the IEA said.
Policies included fuel economy standards, fiscal measures
and education programmes, which would play a key role in
boosting fuel economy improvements, the agency said.
Much stronger measures have been adopted in major OECD
markets such as the United States, the European Union and China,
the body said, but most major emerging economies still lagged.
A shift towards bigger, more powerful vehicles also had a
negative impact in some countries.
"A reduction on transport energy consumption can, therefore,
provide significant benefits for energy security, economic
development and climate change as well as reducing individual
user fuel costs," the IEA said.
Fuel savings improvements in vehicles will be key in
achieving a maximum temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius by
2050 even with a rapid rise in sales of electric and hybrid
vehicles, the IEA said.
Conventional vehicles will continue to dominate the market
until 2030, the body added.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy)