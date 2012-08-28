* U.S. vehicles to get 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025
* New rule comes after a year of talks with industry
* Auto industry welcomes national standards, more planning
certainty
* Industry trade group sounds cautionary note; Romney
critical
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 Fuel efficiency of U.S. cars
and light trucks will nearly double by 2025 under a standard
finalized by the Obama administration on Tuesday.
American vehicles will get 54.5 miles to the gallon in the
new standard that aims to save consumers at the fuel pump, while
cutting dependency on foreign oil imports and greenhouse gas
emissions.
The rule, strongly opposed by Republicans and some car
makers, builds on the standard for vehicles for model years
2011-2016, which requires automakers to raise average fuel
efficiency to 35.5 mpg.
The standards finalized on Tuesday cover vehicles with model
years 2017 to 2025. The rules are the result of more than a year
of negotiations between the administration, automakers and
environmental groups.
"These fuel standards represent the single most important
step we've ever taken to reduce our dependence on foreign oil,"
President Barack Obama said in a statement.
The new fuel efficiency standards will save consumers $1.7
trillion in gasoline costs and reduce U.S. oil consumption by 12
billion barrels over the period, according to the White House.
Obama's challenger in the presidential race, Mitt Romney,
sharply criticized the rule on Tuesday.
"Governor Romney opposes the extreme standards that
President Obama has imposed, which will limit the choices
available to American families," spokeswoman Andrea Saul said.
INDUSTRY SUPPORT
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National
Highway Safety Administration will conduct a mid-term evaluation
of the standards to determine if they are effective and whether
they need adjustment.
Obama initially proposed the standard last July, with the
support of automakers including Ford Motor Co, General
Motors Co, Chrysler, BMW and Honda
Motor Co Ltd, as well as the United Auto Workers union.
The standard is based on one set by California, which played
an "integral" role in developing the national program, the White
House said.
Automakers and labor were largely supportive of the
announcement, saying it brings greater regulatory certainty.
"The standards will ... provide certainty for manufacturers
in planning their investments and creating jobs in the auto
industry as they add more fuel-saving technology to their
vehicles," said Bob King, president of the UAW.
GM said it will work to produce cars that meet the standards
but said the mid-term review will ensure that the
adminstration-set goals are "realistic."
"While the requirements are aggressive, we intend to pursue
them vigorously by utilizing our strong history of innovation
and technology development," GM said in a statement.
COSTS
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said the new
standards would raise the average cost of buying a car by $1,800
by 2025 but said the fuel savings "far outweigh the increase in
the cost of an automobile."
Fuel savings will be $8,000 over the life of a car,
according to the administration.
But critics say those savings would not be achieved easily.
Cars will have to reach 211,000 miles before such a figure
can be realized, said Michael Harrington of the National
Automobile Dealers Association.
He also said the Transportation Department's estimate that
the average new vehicle will cost only $1,800 more, once all the
rules are in place, is too low. Harrington put the figure at
$2,840, once previously announced fuel economy rulings are
considered.
Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee have been critical of the administration's tactics in
developing the rule and of California's role in shaping the
standards.
They released a report earlier this month that said the fuel
economy standards were based on an "overly optimistic" view that
Americans were willing to buy hybrid or electric cars.
ENVIRONMENTAL GAINS
The Obama administration has made fuel efficiency an
environmental and energy priority since cars and trucks account
for 20 percent of carbon emissions and more than 40 percent of
U.S. oil consumption.
EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said the efficiency standards
will be the most effective domestic policy in place to curb
greenhouse gas emissions, cutting as much as 6 billion metric
tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2025.
The reduction would be greater than the total amount of
carbon dioxide emitted by the United States in 2010, according
to the EPA.
Jackson said that working with the automobile industry has
been easier than working with other industries, such as
utilities, which have pushed back strongly against EPA rules.
"I think one of the things great about dealing with the
industry is that they are not trying to make regulations go
away," she told reporters on a conference call.
"What they have asked for all along is one nationwide
standard."
An environmental group welcomed the announcement. "Today's
news also is a welcomed antidote to the public perception of a
gridlocked Washington utterly incapable of producing a positive
result for the good of our country," said Frances Beinecke,
president of the Natural Resources Defense Council.