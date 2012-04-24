SINGAPORE, April 24 India's Essar Oil Ltd sold a May-lifting cargo at higher premium levels amid a strengthening market, traders said on Tuesday.

The 380-centistoke (cst) parcel, for May 4-6 lifting from Vadinar, was sold to Swiss trader Vitol SA at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 per tonne above Middle East spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This is higher than the previous late April lifting lot sold to Bakri at a premium of $3.00-$5.00 per tonne.

The Omega Lady Miriam, currently moored in Fujairah, has been chartered to ship the 45,000 tonnes, shipping reports showed.

The refiner was expected to cease fuel oil exports as early as May after starting a new delayed coker unit (DCU) at its 375,000-barrel-per-day Vadinar refinery at the end of March, although spot offers may still be made if the cargoes can fetch a good price, trade sources said.

The fuel oil market is expected to receive firm support ahead as supplies would not only have to meet the bunker market needs but also power generation demand for summer. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Chris Lewis)