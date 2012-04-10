By Humeyra Pamuk and Jasmin Choo
| SINGAPORE/DUBAI, April 10
Refinery Co, the country's sole refinery, is importing
more fuel oil and gasoil for power generation, as continued
attacks on a pipeline running through Egypt, Israel and Jordan
disrupt natural gas supply, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The refiner is expected to buy all 210,000 tonnes of fuel
oil it sought via tender in mid-March from various sellers,
though details will only be available after the tender is
awarded on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.
In addition to fuel oil, the refiner is also seeking 500,000
tonnes of gasoil, with the tender closing at the end of April.
The increased demand for fuel oil that meets Jordan's power
utility specifications has prompted at least one seller to pull
volumes from East Asia, a rare move as fuel oil normally flows
from the Middle East to the East.
Sahara Energy International has arranged a ship to move
80,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore to Aqaba around April
16, a shipping report showed.
