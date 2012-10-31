UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Taiwan's CPC Corp is looking to sell 35,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) in its fourth tender of the grade.
A document on the firm's website showed the cargo is to load from the port of Kaohsiung in the second-half of November. The tender closes on Nov. 1, with bids to remain valid until Nov. 2.
The straight-run LSFO was meant to be used as feedstock for the company's new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin facility, whose start-up has been repeatedly delayed since the first quarter.
CPC has so far sold close to 300,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO through three tenders and private sales due to the delay.
It last sold two 35,000-tonne October-loading cargoes at premiums of $85.00-$90.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes to Mercuria and Trafigura, traders said.
Traders expect the new residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) to start initial operations soon.
A source familiar with the matter said testing of the unit would likely begin in the next few days.
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders