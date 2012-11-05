SINGAPORE Nov 5 Taiwan's CPC Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), amid a delay in the start-up of a new secondary unit at its Talin plant, trade sources said.

The cargo, offered last week in the firm's fourth sell tender of the grade, was probably bought by Trafigura at a premium of $80.00 to $90.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB basis), the sources said.

The cargo is to load from the port of Kaohsiung in the second half of November.

The start-up of CPC's new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit, which uses straight-run LSFO as a feedstock, has again been delayed, due to technical issues.

The unit was supposed to be operational in July. It is not known when the unit will be up, but sources close to the matter said it should be fully started up in a few days' time.

CPC last sold two 35,000-tonne October-loading cargoes at premiums of $85.00 to $90.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes to Mercuria and Trafigura, on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)