SINGAPORE, April 20 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl sold 30,000 tonnes of low-sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) for May loading, traders said on Friday.

The cargo will load on May 7-9 from Sri Racha and was sold to Japanese trader Itochu Corp at a premium of $130.00 per tonne above Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It is not known whether the cargo is intended for Japan's utility demand, but traders said the cargo would need to be blended to meet Japanese market specifications. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Chris Lewis)