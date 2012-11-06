SINGAPORE Nov 6 Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia in November are expected to fall by 11 percent from the previous month, with around 4.7 million tonnes provisionally booked so far, according to a Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers.

This is 575,000 tonnes lower than October's seven-month high of 5.3 million tonnes, the survey showed.

Despite the lower volumes, traders are not convinced the drop could provide support to the current market, depressed by October's high inflows and lacklustre demand.

"That is still a very high number... two months in a row, we will have to see how the market can absorb the cargoes," a fuel oil trader said.

Fuel oil's prompt intermonth spread has been weakening since the beginning of October, and has remained in contago since Oct. 19, Reuters data show.

In early trade on Tuesday, the balance November/December spread was valued at a discount of $2.63 a tonne, the weakest since Oct. 21, 2010, the data showed.

In a contango market, front-month prices are lower than those in the future, indicating a weaker prompt market.

Many traders are looking to China's feedstock market to soak up these volumes, as demand from independent teapot refiners typically picks up during winter.

However, a C1 Energy report said that low domestic demand for gasoil and gasoline could limit the refiners' fuel oil imports.

DECEMBER ARRIVALS TO REMAIN HIGH

Traders are also expecting inflows to remain high in December. A preliminary survey showed that 3.5 million tonnes have been booked so far.

Chinese refiner PetroChina has provisionally booked 1.21 million tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore or China.

Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks have been high, staying above the 19 million barrels mark for four consecutive weeks, data from state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)