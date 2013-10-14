Oct 14 The following table details Western fuel oil arrivals into Asia, compiled
after a survey of traders and shipping brokers. For a related story, see
VESSEL CHARTERER LOAD PORT ARRIVAL SIZE LOAD DATE ARRIVAL FREIGHT
('000T) ($'000)
NOVEMBER
SONANGOL Litasco STS Cyprus Singapore 130 12/10/2013 22/10/2013 NA
RANGEL
HARAD PetroChina USGC Singapore 270 15/10/2013 29/11/2013 3300
ALMI Phillips66 USGC Singapore 140 15/10/2013 25/11/2013 2525
NAVIGATOR
ALMI Westport USGC Singapore 130 6/10/2013 16/11/2013 3200
EXPLORER
ELIZABETH PetroChina Freeport, USA Singapore 270 10/10/2013 19/11/2013 NA
I.A - Gulf Coast
(PADD III)
ALSACE PetroChina Freeport, Qingdao, 270 10/10/2013 13/11/2013 3400
Bahamas China
NORDIC GRACE Koch Tallinn Singapore 130 10/10/2013 24/11/2013 3200
GENMAR SK Energy Southwold, Ulsan, 130 8/10/2013 13/11/2013 2950
SPYRIDON United South
Kingdom Korea
OVERSEAS Mercuria Freeport, Singapore 270 25/09/2013 12/11/2013 NA
MULAN Bahamas
LEO GLORY Clearlake Rotterdam, Singapore 270 6/10/2013 6/11/2013 NA
Netherlands
COSBRIGHT PetroChina Bonaire Singapore, 270 13/10/2013 end-Nov/ea 3325
LAKE redirected rly Dec
to
Qingdao,
China
KAMAKSHI Shell Caribbean, Singapore 270 28/09/2013 14/11/2013 3400
PREM Central
America
NELL JACOB Litasco Agio Singapore 130 25/09/2013 1/11/2013 2100
Theodoroi
SIFA Westport USA - Gulf Singapore 270 18/09/2013 2/11/2013 3375
Coast (PADD
III)
OLYMPIA Totsa Baltic Singapore 270 16/09/2013 3/11/2013 NA
MAERSK SARA Clearlake Rotterdam, Singapore 270 1/10/2013 21/11/2013 3300
Netherlands
PECOS SK Energy Skagen, Ulsan, 130 12/09/2013 6/11/2013 3100
Denmark South
Korea
Total 3620
OCTOBER
FRONT BP Rotterdam, Singapore 270 13/09/2013 21/10/2013 3250
COMMERCE Netherlands
JANAH STAR PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 280 3/09/2013 15/10/2013 NA
Bahamas
HABRUT PetroChina Caribbean, Singapore 270 10/09/2013 22/10/2013 3400
Central
America
BW EDELWEISS Cargill Rotterdam, Singapore 270 5/09/2013 20/10/2013 3000
Netherlands
YANGTZE Litasco Freeport, Singapore 270 9/09/2013 28/10/2013 3100
CROWN Bahamas
CERIGO Mercuria USA - Gulf Singapore 270 6/09/2013 22/10/2013 3400
Coast (PADD
III)
ALEXANDER CNR Bonaire Singapore 270 6/09/2013 17/10/2013 3400
THE GREAT Terminal
EOS CNR Bonaire Singapore 100 9/09/2013 16/10/2013 NA
Terminal
ENERGY R PetroChina USA - Gulf Singapore 270 30/08/2013 14/10/2013 3450
Coast (PADD
III)
JAG LAVANYA CNR Pecem, Brazil Singapore 100 25/08/2013 10/10/2013
YIANGOS PetroChina Bonaire Qingdao, 270 21/08/2013 10/10/2013 3600
Terminal China
YANGTZE PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 270 20/08/2013 8/10/2013 3550
BRAVERY Bahamas
TI EUROPE Vitol Rotterdam,Net Singapore/ 340 4/08/2013 10/10/2013 3700
herlands Melaka
SCF BAIKAL Koch Tallinn, Singapore 130 30/08/2013 8/10/2013 3500
Estonia
NAVION Shell Goteborg, Kaohsiung, 100 28/08/2013 2/10/2013 NA
MARITA Sweden Taiwan
ARCHWAY Litasco Limassol, Singapore/ 130 10/09/2013 8/10/2013 2200
Cyprus redirected
to
Fujairah
Total 3610
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)