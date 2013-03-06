SINGAPORE Mar 6 East Asia is expected to receive around 4.6 million tonnes of Western fuel oil in March, up five percent from the previous month, a Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers showed.

This is lower than initial expectations of about 5 million tonnes, as some arrivals were delayed to April.

The lower-than-expected volumes have helped to lift sentiment, with fuel oil's prompt intermonth spread flipping into backwardation for the first time in more than four months.

By the Asian close on Wednesday, the balance March/April intermonth spread was valued at a backwardation of $1.00 a tonne, the highest in nearly five months, according to Reuters data.

In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in the future, which indicates a stronger prompt market.

Most of the March arrivals consist of ready-made 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes, easing the imbalance between 380-cst fuel oil and the lower viscosity 180-cst fuel oil.

Reflecting the sentiment, the front-month viscosity spread widened to $4.88 a tonne, highest in six months.

The viscosity spread is the difference between the outright prices of 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst fuel oil, and acts as one of the indicators of the blendstock balance in the market.

APRIL ARRIVALS AROUND 4 MLN TONNES

A preliminary survey shows that around 4 million tonnes of Western fuel oil have been booked to arrive in East Asia in April, with the window for additional fixtures still open.

PetroChina is again the biggest lifter, fixing 945,000 tonnes so far to be moved from the Caribbean to Singapore.

(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)