SINGAPORE Oct 14 Asia's fuel oil imports from
the West may fall in November versus this month as refineries in
Europe and other exporting markets have yet to come back online
from maintenance, reducing supplies, a survey of traders and
shipping brokers showed.
The fall may strengthen an already firming Asian fuel oil
market, where the difference between November and December swap
prices surged to a 16-month high at $5.87 a tonne last Thursday
on worries of lower-than-expected arbitrage arrivals amid
stronger regional demand.
Traders have lowered their estimates, from 3.6-3.8 million
tonnes, to level or lower than October's count of 3.61 million
tonnes last week as cash premiums in Asia were not enough to
cover freight costs.
"The arbitrage window still looks closed," said a
Singapore-based trader at a Western trading house.
Singapore's cash premiums have to be at least $5 a tonne
higher than the current level for the arbitrage to work, sources
said.
About 2.68 million tonnes of fuel oil have loaded and are
headed towards Asia, Reuters shipping data showed.
Up to 940,000 tonnes that were initially fixed have yet to
be loaded, and the November arbitrage count may take a dent
further if delays push these shipments into December or if
economics are too poor to move the cargoes eastwards.
This includes two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and
three Suezmaxes.
Cosbright Lake, a VLCC chartered by PetroChina for a voyage
originally into Singapore, had also changed its course further
up north into Qingdao and may slip into December's count,
Reuters shipping data showed.
European refineries are paring runs and are not switching
fully online from maintenance because of weak profits from
processing a barrel of crude amid a huge surplus of fuels such
as gasoline. That, in turn, has reduced fuel oil supplies that
would have typically shipped to Asia.
Europe's refinery margins have been in the doldrums, and the
market is not sure if refiners there will maintain run cuts or
deepen them further, said a Western trader.
Trade sources said that any new fixtures reported from now
will likely only arrive from late November.
"European arbitrage should arrive from December onwards,"
said a second Singapore-based trader.
OCTOBER ARRIVALS
Asia is expected to receive 3.61 million tonnes of fuel oil
arbitrage volumes in October, 200,000 tonnes short of initial
expectations, a similar survey showed.
While this was 1.14 million tonnes - or 42.7 percent -
higher than estimates for September, it was still over one
million tonnes below the monthly average of 4.643 million tonnes
this year.
Slimmer arbitrage volumes had led to a rally in cash premium
for the 380-cst fuel oil grade, which hit a 20-month high on
Oct. 4 at $8.67 a tonne, the highest since Feb. 10, 2012.
October's actual volumes are down as one VLCC, Sifa,
chartered by Westport for a Caribbean-Singapore voyage, will now
arrive in November.
(Reporting By Jane Xie, editing by Manash Goswami and
Subhranshu Sahu)