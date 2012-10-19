SINGAPORE Oct 19 India's Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd has issued a tender to sell 35,000-40,000
tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil for November loading,
trade sources said on Friday.
The cargo, for Nov. 4-12 lifting, is to load from the port
of Mumbai. The tender closes on Oct. 22, with a same-day
validity, the sources said.
HPCL last sold a similar cargo for October loading to
PetroChina at an unspecified price.
Ample supply in the fuel oil market, due to heavy inflows
from the West, has been putting pressure on inter-month spreads,
which have been in contango structure since Tuesday.
(Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Sunil Nair)