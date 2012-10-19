(Corrects headline and 2nd paragraph to 35,000 tonnes instead
of 25,000 tonnes)
SINGAPORE Oct 19 Indian Oil Corp has
issued its fourth tender to sell 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil
for November loading, trade sources said on Friday.
The 35,000-tonne cargo, for Nov. 13-15 lifting, is to load
from the port of Chennai. The tender closes on Oct. 29, with
bids to remain valid until Oct. 30, the sources said.
IOC has closed a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst,
for Nov. 2-4 lifting from Chennai, but award details are not yet
known.
The company has two other tenders, offering a total of
45,000 tonnes of 180-cst from the ports of Kandla and Haldia,
due to close on Oct. 22.
A delayed monsoon in India has caused a decline in domestic
demand, forcing refiners to export their fuel oil supply.
IOC sold around 170,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October, more
than double what it sold the previous month.
(Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Sunil Nair)