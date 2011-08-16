SEOUL, Aug 16 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for arrival between Sept. 19 and 23 via a spot tender, the utility said.

The tender for the maximum 2.59 percent sulphur supply to Pyong Taek Power Plant would close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 22, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr).

WP last month bought the same amount of high-sulphur fuel oil for Aug. 22 and 26 delivery from Hanhwa Corp at about $700 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)