SEOUL, Oct 5 Korea East-West Power Co (EWP) bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for shipment between October 11-15 via a tender that closed on October 4, a company source said.

The utility bought the maximum 2.5 percent sulphur fuel oil from South Korea's crude oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd on a delivered duty paid (DDP) basis, the source said, but declined to disclose the price. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by David Chance)