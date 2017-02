SEOUL Oct 18 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between November 3 and 7 via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a utility source said.

The utility bought the oil product from Mitsui & Co Ltd , the source said on Thursday, while declining to give price information. The product will arrive at the port of Pyeongtak. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)