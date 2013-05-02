BRIEF-Bunge declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
* Bunge Ltd - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for May arrival via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said. The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at a premium of $26 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between May 13 and 17. The procurement is for Pyeongtaek power plant.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.