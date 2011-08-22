SEOUL, Aug 22 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for arrival between Sept. 19 and 23 via a tender, the utility said on Monday.

The cargo for the maximum 2.59 percent sulphur supply to Pyong Taek Power Plant was bought from Hanhwa Trading at about $670 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, the source said. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)