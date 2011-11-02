SEOUL, Nov 2 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has
bought 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for Nov-Dec
delivery via tenders closed on Wednesday at higher prices than
its previous purchase, a utility source said.
The utility bought two 30,000-tonne cargoes of fuel oil with
maximum 2.59 percent sulphur from Vitol at about $710 per tonne
on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, purchasing the remainder from
Samsung C&T Corp at about $720 per tonne, CFR, the
source said.
While the origins of the oil products were not available,
details are as follows:
TONNES PRICE(T/CFR) SUPPLIER DELIVERY
30,000 $720 Samsung C&T Nov. 26-30
30,000 $710 Vitol Dec. 6-10
30,000 $710 Vitol Dec. 14-18
WP last month bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil
from Vitol for November delivery at $686.35 per tonne, CFR
basis.
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)