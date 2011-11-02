SEOUL, Nov 2 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for Nov-Dec delivery via tenders closed on Wednesday at higher prices than its previous purchase, a utility source said.

The utility bought two 30,000-tonne cargoes of fuel oil with maximum 2.59 percent sulphur from Vitol at about $710 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, purchasing the remainder from Samsung C&T Corp at about $720 per tonne, CFR, the source said.

While the origins of the oil products were not available, details are as follows:

TONNES PRICE(T/CFR) SUPPLIER DELIVERY

30,000 $720 Samsung C&T Nov. 26-30

30,000 $710 Vitol Dec. 6-10

30,000 $710 Vitol Dec. 14-18

WP last month bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Vitol for November delivery at $686.35 per tonne, CFR basis. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)