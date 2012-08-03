* Buys 30,000 T fuel oil from Samsung C&T Corp

* Seeks 60,000 T via tenders for Aug-Sept arrival (Recasts and adds fuel oil purchase)

SEOUL, Aug 3 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender on Aug. 1, while seeking 60,000 tonnes more via tenders for arrival between August and September, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr).

The utility bought the 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp at a premium of $28.94 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, a source from the utility said.

The tenders for the 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil containing a maximum 2.59 percent sulphur will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Aug. 9 and details are as follows:

TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT

30,000 Aug 27-31/Pyongtaek

30,000 Sept 6-10/Pyongtaek (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)