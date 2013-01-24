European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between February and March via tenders closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. The utility purchased 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at $664.20 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. It also bought another 30,000 tonnes from Vitol at $665.20 per tonne, the source added. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL/PORT 30,000 Vitol Feb 15-19,2013/ Pyeongtaek 30,000 Vitol Feb 26-March 2,2013/ Pyeongtaek (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.