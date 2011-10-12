SEOUL Oct 12 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Vitol for arrival between Nov. 1 and 18 via a spot tender closed on Wednesday, sources at the utility and industry said on Thursday.

The purchase was made at $686.35 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis for the maximum 2.59 percent sulphur supply to Pyong Taek Power Plant, they said.

The utility had originally sought 60,000 tonnes.

WP in August bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for delivery between Sept. 19 and 23 from Hanhwa Trading at about $670 per tonne, CFR. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)