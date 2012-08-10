SEOUL, Aug 10 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between August and September via tenders closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday.

The utility bought the oil product from Mitsui & Co Ltd at premiums around $32-$33 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said.

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT PREMIUM/T

30,000 Aug 27-31/Pyong Taek $33

30,000 Sept 6-10/Pyong Taek $32 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)