UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL, Aug 10 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between August and September via tenders closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday.
The utility bought the oil product from Mitsui & Co Ltd at premiums around $32-$33 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT PREMIUM/T
30,000 Aug 27-31/Pyong Taek $33
30,000 Sept 6-10/Pyong Taek $32 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders