May 23 Energy trader Vitol and
shipping fuel company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network
swapped 7,000 tonnes of July 180-centistoke in the first-ever
trade of fuel oil derivatives on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange,
the DME said on Monday.
Middle East 180cst and 380cst high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO)
first became available for trading on the Dubai exchange on May
16, settling against value assessments for the two shipping and
industrial fuels by oil pricing agency Platts.
The listing allows traders to directly hedge fuel oil
delivered in the Gulf region and to trade the spread between the
Middle East and Singapore fuel oil markets, said the DME in a
press release announcing the deal.
Singapore and Fujairah are among the world's top bunkering
ports, holding large supplies of marine fuels and serving as
regional trading and pricing centres for oil products.
The DME-listed fuel oil contracts are cash-settled.
Fuel oil is largely a by-product of the crude oil refining
process, primarily used as a marine fuel for large vessels or as
a fuel source for power generation, among other industrial uses.
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Tom Hogue and David
