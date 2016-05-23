(Removes incorrect reference to Fujairah as the delivery point for the DME fuel oil contract, adds that the DME contracts are cash-settled)

May 23 Energy trader Vitol and shipping fuel company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network swapped 7,000 tonnes of July 180-centistoke in the first-ever trade of fuel oil derivatives on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, the DME said on Monday.

Middle East 180cst and 380cst high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) first became available for trading on the Dubai exchange on May 16, settling against value assessments for the two shipping and industrial fuels by oil pricing agency Platts.

The listing allows traders to directly hedge fuel oil delivered in the Gulf region and to trade the spread between the Middle East and Singapore fuel oil markets, said the DME in a press release announcing the deal.

Singapore and Fujairah are among the world's top bunkering ports, holding large supplies of marine fuels and serving as regional trading and pricing centres for oil products.

The DME-listed fuel oil contracts are cash-settled.

Fuel oil is largely a by-product of the crude oil refining process, primarily used as a marine fuel for large vessels or as a fuel source for power generation, among other industrial uses. (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Tom Hogue and David Goodman)