SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's two major refiners
are considering legal action to recover losses tied to the
collapse of the world's largest marine fuel supplier, Denmark's
OW Bunker, spokespeople of the refiners said on
Thursday.
OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy last Friday after an
alleged fraud at a Singapore subsidiary cost it at least $125
million and banks refused to provide new credit lines, throwing
the world's ship fuel market in turmoil.
Oil firms have this week commenced legal action against the
Singapore units of OW Bunker, with the arrest of a ship fuel
delivery barge Laguna on Wednesday and claims filed in the city
state's courts totalling more than S$5 million.
"We are considering all possible legal actions...We don't
have exact schedules over legal actions, though," a spokeswoman
at SK Innovation Co Ltd, which fully owns South
Korea's largest refiner SK Energy, told Reuters by phone.
She declined to comment on the size of the refiner's losses.
Another South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp, a joint venture
between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, is
also considering legal action, a spokesman said, without
elaborating. He also declined to disclose the losses.
South Korea exports around 700,000 tonnes of bunker fuel oil
a month on average, and OW traded and sold around
100,000-150,000 tonnes a month, according to traders estimates.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Jane Xie in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Alex Richardson)