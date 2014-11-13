(Adds KPMG as OW Bunker Far East's liquidator; ING's claims)
SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's two major refiners
are considering legal action to recover losses tied to the
collapse of the world's largest marine fuel supplier, Denmark's
OW Bunker, which has started winding up its Singapore
unit, industry sources said on Thursday.
OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy last Friday after an
alleged fraud at a Singapore subsidiary, Dynamic Oil Trading,
cost it at least $125 million and banks refused to provide new
credit lines, throwing the world's ship fuel market in turmoil.
According to OW Bunker Far East Singapore's corporate
records, Chay Fook Yuen, Bob Yap and Tay Puay Cheng of KPMG have
been appointed as its liquidators.
OW Bunker and Dynamic Oil both listed ING Bank NV as a
"chargee", meaning they have received some form of secured
credit from the Dutch lender.
This followed a series of legal actions by oil firms this
week against the two Singapore units of OW Bunker, with the
arrest of a ship fuel delivery barge Laguna on Wednesday and
claims filed in the city state's courts totalling more than S$5
million.
South Korean refiners are also contemplating legal action
against OW Bunker.
"We are considering all possible legal actions...We don't
have exact schedules over legal actions, though," a spokeswoman
at SK Innovation Co Ltd, which fully owns South
Korea's largest refiner SK Energy, told Reuters by phone.
She declined to comment on the size of the refiner's losses.
Another South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp, a joint venture
between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, is
also considering legal action, a spokesman said, without
elaborating. He also declined to disclose the losses.
South Korea exports around 700,000 tonnes of bunker fuel oil
a month on average, and OW traded and sold around
100,000-150,000 tonnes a month, according to traders estimates.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Rachel
Armstrong and Jane Xie in SINGAPORE; Editing by Alex Richardson)