BRIEF-Bellevue Group comments on restructuring at Bank am Bellevue
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process
Dec 15 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Vitol for January arrival via a tender closed on Dec. 12, a utility source confirmed on Monday. Traders said earlier on Monday that the deal was inked at $18.80 on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. The deal at lower-than-average prices was possible as the shipment will be likely combined with other fuel oil, the utility source added. Details are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL 30,000 Vitol Jan. 5-9/Ulsan * Note: The procurement is for the Ulsan Power Plant, and the origin of the product is likely to be from Singapore. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process
BERLIN, March 17 The German military plans to use 13 Airbus A400M military transport planes for its own needs after failing to find buyers for the aircraft, it told lawmakers on Friday.
* In 2016 revenue was $113.8 million representing an increase of 6.8 pct over prior year's adjusted revenues