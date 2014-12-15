Dec 15 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil from Vitol for January arrival via a tender closed on Dec. 12, a utility source confirmed on Monday. Traders said earlier on Monday that the deal was inked at $18.80 on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. The deal at lower-than-average prices was possible as the shipment will be likely combined with other fuel oil, the utility source added. Details are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL 30,000 Vitol Jan. 5-9/Ulsan * Note: The procurement is for the Ulsan Power Plant, and the origin of the product is likely to be from Singapore. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)