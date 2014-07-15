SEOUL, July 15 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for July to August arrival via a tender closed on July 14, a source from the utility said on Tuesday. The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol , the source said, without disclosing price information. Details are as follows: TONNES ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT 45,000 Singapore July 28-Aug. 2, 2014/Pyeongtaek * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant. (Reporting By Chris Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)