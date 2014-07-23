DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
SEOUL, July 23 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for August arrival via two tenders closed on July 22, a source from the utility said on Wednesday. The origin of the oil products are likely to be from Singapore, and the price for both purchases are around $28 on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. Details are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL/PORT 45,000 Hyundai Corporation Aug. 8-12, 2014/Pyeongtaek 45,000 Vitol Aug. 27-31, 2014/Pyeongtaek * Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources