SEOUL, Feb 17 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
has bought 90,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for March to
April arrival via tenders closed on Monday, a source from the
utility said on Tuesday.
The utility did not disclose price information, but said the
deal was inked on a cost and freight (CFR) basis.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNES SUPPLIER ARRIVAL PORT
45,000 Hanwha Corp March 20-24 Pyeongtaek
45,000 Vitol SA March 30-April 3 Pyeongtaek
* Note: The procurement is for Pyeongtaek Power Plant.
(Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)