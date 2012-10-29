SINGAPORE Oct 29 Naphtha's prompt inter-month
timespread surged to a near one-month high on Monday as
prospects of firmer physical demand supported sentiment among
traders.
The November/December contract was transacted several times
in the over-the-counter (OTC) market in a backwardation of
$10.50 per tonne, the highest since October 1, according to
Reuters data.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp said it will
raise operating rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy)
naphtha cracking complex by 10 percentage points to 90 percent
in three day, raising prospects for stronger demand for December
shipments.
A steady stream of demand for December shipments from South
Korean petrochemical makers also helped to support sentiment
among traders and had kept cash premiums at six-month highs.
Naphtha's prompt timespreads have been trading in narrow
backwardations of $8.25-9.50 a tonne since the beginning of
October because of sliding gasoline values in Europe.
Meanwhile, naphtha's CFR Japan November swap stood $8.00 a
tonne higher at $935.00. Naphtha's November and December
East-West (EW) spreads, the differential between Asian and
European prices, were at $2.00 and $8.00 a tonne respectively.
(Reporting By Bohan Loh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)