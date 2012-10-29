SINGAPORE Oct 29 Naphtha's prompt inter-month timespread surged to a near one-month high on Monday as prospects of firmer physical demand supported sentiment among traders.

The November/December contract was transacted several times in the over-the-counter (OTC) market in a backwardation of $10.50 per tonne, the highest since October 1, according to Reuters data.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp said it will raise operating rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex by 10 percentage points to 90 percent in three day, raising prospects for stronger demand for December shipments.

A steady stream of demand for December shipments from South Korean petrochemical makers also helped to support sentiment among traders and had kept cash premiums at six-month highs.

Naphtha's prompt timespreads have been trading in narrow backwardations of $8.25-9.50 a tonne since the beginning of October because of sliding gasoline values in Europe.

Meanwhile, naphtha's CFR Japan November swap stood $8.00 a tonne higher at $935.00. Naphtha's November and December East-West (EW) spreads, the differential between Asian and European prices, were at $2.00 and $8.00 a tonne respectively. (Reporting By Bohan Loh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)