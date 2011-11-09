* Lifts rev guidance to $390-$410 mln from $375-$400 mln

* Sees positive demand continuing in automotive business (Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc , a maker of alternative-fuel components, posted a third-quarter loss, but raised its 2011 revenue forecast on continued demand in the automotive business.

"2011 remains an investment year as we focus on building our North American automotive operations, while addressing our entry into developing markets with appropriate local strategies," Chief Executive Mariano Costamagna said in a statement.

For 2011, the company, which makes components and systems that control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, now expects revenue of $390-$410 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $406.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the net loss attributable to Fuel Systems was $0.4 million or 2 cents a share. In the same period last year, the company reported a net income of $5.2 million, or 29 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $99.8 million from $86.1 million.

During the quarter, Fuel Systems incurred $1.7 million in costs associated with the relocation of a portion of the automobile business from the Netherlands to Italy.

Analysts had expected third-quarter earnings of 17 cents a share, on revenue of $98 million.

Shares of Fuel Systems, valued at about $448 million, closed at $22.44 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)