May 3 Alternative-fuel components maker Fuel Systems Solutions Inc posted a quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $374,000, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $97.4 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)