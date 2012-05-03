* Q1 shr loss $0.06 vs est EPS $0.05

May 3 Alternative-fuel components maker Fuel Systems Solutions Inc posted a surprise quarterly loss on higher costs and said it expects bulk of its revenue and margins to materialize only in the second half of 2012.

Shares of the company fell as much as 15 percent to $20.14, their lowest in three months.

Visibility with respect to the still-developing alternative fuel US automotive market will remain low until later in the year when scheduled models launch, the company said in a statement.

Fuel Systems, which makes components and systems to control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, also expects Asia and Latin American automotive markets to contribute to revenue in the second half of the year.

The company has been trying to shed its dependence on its European business by investing in Asia and Latin America, but investments have been taking time to materialize into revenue due to volatility in the markets.

The company hit a lean patch in 2010, after its largest market Italy withdrew clean energy incentives.

For the first quarter, the company's total operating costs rose 15 percent to $21.5 million, while gross margins fell to 23 percent from 24 percent.

Fuel Systems posted a quarterly loss of $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $374,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $97.4 million

Analysts had expected a profit of 5 cents per share on revenue of $98.1 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila)