U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
(Corrects paragraph one to say the company's profit beat estimates for the first time in four quarters, not six)
* Q2 adj. EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10
* Q2 Revenue $109 mln vs est 105.1 mln
* Cuts FY12 rev to $405 mln-$420 mln from prior view $420 mln-$440 mln
* Q2 automotive sales down 6 pct
Aug 7 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc's profit beat analysts' expectations for the first time in four quarters but the alternative-fuel components maker cut its full-year revenue forecast on lower-than-expected growth in its U.S automotive business.
Fuel Systems now expects full-year 2012 revenue of between $405 million and $420 million compared to its previous forecast of between $420 million and $440 million.
The net income for the second quarter almost doubled to $7.1 million, or 36 cents per share, from $3.8 million or 19 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which makes components and systems to control the pressure and flow of gaseous alternative fuels, earned 11 cents per share.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $109 million. Sales from the company's automotive segment fell 6 percent to $78.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $105.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The New York-based company's shares, which have risen 35 percent since touching a year-low in June, closed at $18.94 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: