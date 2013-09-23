BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Dutch oilfield surveyor Fugro appointed Paul Verhagen, currently with the lighting unit of Philips, as its new chief financial officer.

Verhagen will still have to be voted in by a shareholders meeting in November, and could then take over from incumbent CFO Andre Jonkman, who will step down in May 2014, the group said on Monday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Heavens)