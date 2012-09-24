UPDATE 6-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
* Combined proforma revenues seen at $4.2 bln, EBITDA $1 bln
* Acquisition to add to earnings as of 2013 (Changes lead, adds detail from statement)
PARIS/AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 CGGVeritas will buy the seismic data division of Dutch engineering company Fugro for 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in cash, increasing the number of activities the French service provider to the oil and gas sectors can offer.
The combined group will have pro forma revenues of $4.2 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.0 billion while the acquisition should add to earnings as of 2013, CGGVeritas showed in a presentation to investors on Monday.
It plans to fund the acquisition with one third equity and two thirds debt while aiming to maintain its credit rating. As soon as possible, CGGVeritas plans to launch a capital increase.
The deal significantly increases CGGVeritas' capabilities in integrated geology and geophysics, reservoir characterization and development, Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor said in a statement.
It also strengthens the company's core equipment and acquisition offer "in particular with immediate access in marine to high end vessels at a time of market recovery," he added.
As part of the agreement, both groups have concluded partnerships that should bolster their positions in the exploration market.
CGGVeritas said the deal excluded Fugro's existing Multi-Client library and nodes businesses. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Recasts with Mattis, Townsend remarks, end of meetings)