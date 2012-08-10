AMSTERDAM Aug 10 Dutch group Fugro,
which specialises in surveys for marine construction and
offshore exploration, on Friday reported half-year results in
line with forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook for the full
year.
Fugro reported first-half net profit rose 15 percent to
115.4 million euros ($142.05 million) on revenue of 1.339
billion euros, up 14 percent.
It said it expects a full-year net result of at least 310
million euros on revenue of about 2.9 billion.
Fugro had already guided for first-half net profit of about
115 million euros on revenue of 1.3 billion euros in a trading
update in May. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had
forecast first-half net profit of 118 million euros on revenue
of 1.326 billion.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb)