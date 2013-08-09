AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Dutch engineering consultancy Fugro NV beat forecasts for first-half net profit on Friday thanks to a 204 million euro ($273 million) gain from the sale of the majority of its geoscience division.

Fugro, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, said net profit, including discontinued operations, almost trebled to 314.3 million euros from 114.5 million a year ago.

Revenue fell 6.5 percent to 1.25 billion euros, largely due to the fact that the majority of Fugro's geoscience activities were transferred to French oil and gas field surveyor CGGVeritas in January.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net profit of 303 million euros, including a roughly 200 million euro gain, on revenue of 1.227 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)