* Sees FY net result of at least 260 mln euros
* FY revenue still seen at 2.5 bln euros
(Adds quote, background)
AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Dutch engineering
consultancy Fugro NV on Thursday lifted its full-year
profit outlook slightly, citing strong demand for energy and
high levels of investment in the energy sector.
"Investments in oil and gas development and in alternative
energy, such as offshore wind farms, are increasing on a global
basis, creating good demand for services related to these
industries," Fugro said in its third-quarter trading update,
published after market close on Thursday.
It said it now expects net profit of "at least" 260 million
euros ($351 million), whereas in August, when it announced
first-half results, it forecast a net result of about that
level. Fugro kept its revenue forecast for 2011 at 2.5 billion
euros.
Fugro specialises in surveys for marine construction and
offshore exploration, and tends to benefit from consistently
high energy prices when oil majors spend more searching in
unexplored areas such as off the coast of Africa.
It conducts studies for Chevron, Brazil's Petrobras
and India's ONGC and competes for seismic
surveys with Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services and
France's CGGVeritas.
In August, Fugro gave a more cautious outlook for
the rest of this year than analysts had expected, saying the
global economic uncertainty could lead to deferral of projects.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)