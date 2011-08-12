* Sees FY 2011 sales at 2.5 bln euro (2.61 bln in Rtrs poll)
* Sees 2011 net result 260 mln euro (284 mln in Rtrs poll)
AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 Dutch infrastructure surveyor
Fugro (FUGRc.AS) on Friday gave a more cautious outlook for the
rest of this year than analysts had expected, saying the global
economic uncertainty may lead to deferral of projects.
Fugro specialises in surveys for marine construction and
offshore exploration, and tends to benefit from consistently
high energy prices when oil majors spend more searching in
unexplored areas such as off the coast of Africa.
It said the slowdown in the worldwide economic recovery,
political unrest in North Africa and the Middle East, and
financial woes in the euro zone created uncertainty in its
various markets.
"These uncertainties led to deferral of projects and a
tendency by clients to award projects at the last minute," Fugro
said in a statement.
Fugro's first-half net profit slipped 0.6 percent to 100.4
million euros on revenue that rose 12.7 percent to 1.175 billion
euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected net profit of 104
million euros on revenue of 1.21 billion euros.
In a detailed outlook for 2011, Fugro said it expected net
profit of 260 million euros on revenues of 2.5 billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect a net result of 284
million euros on revenues of 2.61 billion euros.
Fugro conducts studies for Chevron (CVX.N), Brazil's
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and India's ONGC (ONGC.BO) and competes for
seismic surveys with Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS.OL)
and France's CGGVeritas (GEPH.PA).
