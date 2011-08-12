* Sees FY 2011 sales at 2.5 bln euro (2.61 bln in Rtrs poll)

* Sees 2011 net result 260 mln euro (284 mln in Rtrs poll)

(Adds detail, comment)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 12 Dutch infrastructure surveyor Fugro (FUGRc.AS) on Friday gave a more cautious outlook for the rest of this year than analysts had expected, saying the global economic uncertainty may lead to deferral of projects.

Fugro specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, and tends to benefit from consistently high energy prices when oil majors spend more searching in unexplored areas such as off the coast of Africa.

It said the slowdown in the worldwide economic recovery, political unrest in North Africa and the Middle East, and financial woes in the euro zone created uncertainty in its various markets.

"These uncertainties led to deferral of projects and a tendency by clients to award projects at the last minute," Fugro said in a statement.

Fugro's first-half net profit slipped 0.6 percent to 100.4 million euros on revenue that rose 12.7 percent to 1.175 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected net profit of 104 million euros on revenue of 1.21 billion euros.

In a detailed outlook for 2011, Fugro said it expected net profit of 260 million euros on revenues of 2.5 billion euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect a net result of 284 million euros on revenues of 2.61 billion euros.

Fugro conducts studies for Chevron (CVX.N), Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and India's ONGC (ONGC.BO) and competes for seismic surveys with Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS.OL) and France's CGGVeritas (GEPH.PA). (Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Sara Webb)