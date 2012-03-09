AMSTERDAM, March 9 Dutch engineering consultancy Fugro NV said on Friday net profit rose 6 percent in 2011 to 287.6 million euros ($381.73 million), slightly beating market expectations.

Fugro said it expects its main markets to pick up in the second half of 2012. The positive outlook is "supported by current tender activity and an improving backlog," it said in a statement.

The annual net profit was higher than an average of 269 million euros forecast by analysts polled for Reuters.

Fugro said a recovery in global markets it had expected in 2011 "failed to materialise," with weak markets in Europe and the Middle East offsetting improvements in Asia.

Revenue in 2011 rose 13 percent to 2.577 billion euros. The net profit margin fell from 11.9 percent to 11.2 percent, due to higher costs and charges related to acquisitions, it said. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)