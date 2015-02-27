* H2 op loss 227 million euros after charges of 283 mln

* To cancel dividends for last year and this

* H2 sales up 10.3 pct to 1.39 bln euro

* Shares up more than 15 pct (Recasts, adds details, shares)

By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 Marine engineering group Fugro NV will sell or spin off some of its deep-sea survey operations, looking to refocus on sea surface and sea-bed operations that are less vulnerable to low oil prices, the company said on Friday.

Shares in the Dutch company soared more than 15 percent, a move exaggerated by short-sellers scrambling to meet their obligations in what one trader called a "spectacular" short squeeze.

Fugro said it would focus on survey activities that can be carried out from vessels on the ocean surface, selling or reducing its exposure to the more expensive and volatile business of sending robots to carry out soundings deep below the seabed.

"The seabed geosolutions business ... is one of the first to respond to an upturn and one of the first to take a downturn," said strategy director Rob Luijnenburg.

Fugro shares have fallen 57 percent over the past year as the low oil price has prompted oil companies, which contributed 78 percent of Fugro's revenue last year, to spend less on prospecting for the hard-to-reach deposits in which Fugro specialises.

"We anticipate a weak oil and gas market for some time to come, while the infrastructure and wind-farm markets continue to provide good opportunities," CEO Paul van Riel said in a statement.

One possibility for the seabed "geosolutions" business would include selling it to joint owner, French survey company CGG , though other options are open. It is also considering a partial or full divestment of its subsea business.

But the company said it would hold on to its survey and geotech businesses, which map the sea bottom and the rock immediately below it using surface vessels, sonar and drilling rigs, and which contribute more than half of revenue.

These businesses have a broader client base, including infrastructure companies building offshore wind farms, a growth area.

They are also involved in the hunt for the wreckage of vanished Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, using sonar to map an area larger than the Netherlands up to five kilometres beneath the Indian Ocean's surface.

Fugro also reported a second-half operating loss of 227 million euros ($254.92 million), including charges of 283 million, compared with a profit of 134 million a year before. It said it was cancelling dividend payouts for last year and this, part of a deal with creditors.

The company, which said it had net indebtedness of 801 million euros at year-end, said six-monthly sales grew 10.3 percent to 1.39 billion euros, with a little less than half of the increase due to the strong dollar. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)