* H2 op loss 227 million euros after charges of 283 mln
* To cancel dividends for last year and this
* H2 sales up 10.3 pct to 1.39 bln euro
* Shares up more than 15 pct
By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 Marine engineering group Fugro
NV will sell or spin off some of its deep-sea survey
operations, looking to refocus on sea surface and sea-bed
operations that are less vulnerable to low oil prices, the
company said on Friday.
Shares in the Dutch company soared more than 15 percent, a
move exaggerated by short-sellers scrambling to meet their
obligations in what one trader called a "spectacular" short
squeeze.
Fugro said it would focus on survey activities that can be
carried out from vessels on the ocean surface, selling or
reducing its exposure to the more expensive and volatile
business of sending robots to carry out soundings deep below the
seabed.
"The seabed geosolutions business ... is one of the first to
respond to an upturn and one of the first to take a downturn,"
said strategy director Rob Luijnenburg.
Fugro shares have fallen 57 percent over the past year as
the low oil price has prompted oil companies, which contributed
78 percent of Fugro's revenue last year, to spend less on
prospecting for the hard-to-reach deposits in which Fugro
specialises.
"We anticipate a weak oil and gas market for some time to
come, while the infrastructure and wind-farm markets continue to
provide good opportunities," CEO Paul van Riel said in a
statement.
One possibility for the seabed "geosolutions" business would
include selling it to joint owner, French survey company CGG
, though other options are open. It is also considering
a partial or full divestment of its subsea business.
But the company said it would hold on to its survey and
geotech businesses, which map the sea bottom and the rock
immediately below it using surface vessels, sonar and drilling
rigs, and which contribute more than half of revenue.
These businesses have a broader client base, including
infrastructure companies building offshore wind farms, a growth
area.
They are also involved in the hunt for the wreckage of
vanished Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, using sonar to map an
area larger than the Netherlands up to five kilometres beneath
the Indian Ocean's surface.
Fugro also reported a second-half operating loss of 227
million euros ($254.92 million), including charges of 283
million, compared with a profit of 134 million a year before. It
said it was cancelling dividend payouts for last year and this,
part of a deal with creditors.
The company, which said it had net indebtedness of 801
million euros at year-end, said six-monthly sales grew 10.3
percent to 1.39 billion euros, with a little less than half of
the increase due to the strong dollar.
($1 = 0.8905 euros)
