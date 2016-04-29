AMSTERDAM, April 29 Marine engineer Fugro said it was stepping up cost control efforts, cutting a further 600 jobs over coming quarters, as its oil and gas industry clients delayed contract awards and exploration budgets continued to shrink.

In its first quarter trading update published on Friday, the company reported revenues of 441.1 million euros ($502.6 million), a year-on-year decline of 25.8 percent, while its backlog of orders for the coming 12 months was 22.3 percent down compared to a year ago.

The company - whose fleet of manned and robotic vessels allow it to prospect for hard-to-reach deep-sea hydrocarbon deposits that are uneconomic when energy prices are low - has been concentrating on improving its cash flow and debt position.

"During the past months, our clients' exploration and production budgets again declined significantly," Chief Executive Paul van Riel said in a statement, as they anticipated "strong revenues decline and severe margin pressure."

Larger rival Boskalis has been building a stake in Fugro, and now owns more than a quarter of its shares. The smaller company has rebuffed all suggestions it might be taken over, saying independence is essential to its business model.

Headcount was 1,664 lower in the first quarter compared to a year ago, or 13 percent of total staff. The company plans to retire several vessels in its fleet, with further cuts planned if new work is not identified. ($1 = 0.8776 euros)

