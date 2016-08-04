Flowering compost urinals adorn smelly corner of Paris
PARIS, Feb 1 Two compost urinals topped with miniature gardens have been installed at a notoriously smelly site in Paris - behind the Gare de Lyon station in the east of the French capital.
AMSTERDAM Aug 4 Marine engineer Fugro on Thursday reported a sharp fall in core earnings in the first half that missed analysts' expectations, hit by the rout in the oil and gas market.
It said that it would continue to cut its cost base, announcing a further 400 job cuts beyond 600 announced earlier this year.
The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization tumbled 49 percent to 98.9 million euros ($110.17 million), compared to 105 million forecast by analysts. Revenues were down 24.5 percent at 904.9 million euros.
The company, which specialises in prospecting for deep-sea energy reserves that are uneconomical when oil prices are low, also announced the sale of its Asia Pacific subsea business for around 14 million euros. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, Feb 1 Two compost urinals topped with miniature gardens have been installed at a notoriously smelly site in Paris - behind the Gare de Lyon station in the east of the French capital.
* But rising U.S. crude stocks undermine OPEC efforts (Adds Russia output cut, updates prices)
DUBAI, Feb 1 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as a political novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of Washington's temporary travel ban on Iranians and citizens of six other Muslim-majority countries