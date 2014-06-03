June 3 Fugro NV

* Announces share buyback program to neutralise dilutive effect of stock dividend

* Will start an open market buyback program of approximately 1.7 million (certificates) of shares

* This would be equivalent to approximately EUR 71.5 million

* Open market share buyback program will start today and is expected to be completed before 18 August 2014, subject to extension or acceleration of program Further company coverage: