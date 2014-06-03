BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
June 3 Fugro NV
* Announces share buyback program to neutralise dilutive effect of stock dividend
* Will start an open market buyback program of approximately 1.7 million (certificates) of shares
* This would be equivalent to approximately EUR 71.5 million
* Open market share buyback program will start today and is expected to be completed before 18 August 2014, subject to extension or acceleration of program Further company coverage:
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)