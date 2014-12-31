BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Fugro NV
* Secures amendment of credit agreements
* Reached agreement with its lenders on a temporary adjustment of two financial covenants and on related definitions
* This provides company with additional headroom under these covenants
* Agreement signals continued support of Fugro's lenders for co and its initiatives to restore margins, delever balance sheet and improve return on capital employed.
* Agreed temporary amendments to net leverage and fixed charge covenants contained in its EUR 775 million revolving credit facilities Further company coverage:
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders