Dec 31 Fugro NV

* Secures amendment of credit agreements

* Reached agreement with its lenders on a temporary adjustment of two financial covenants and on related definitions

* This provides company with additional headroom under these covenants

* Agreement signals continued support of Fugro's lenders for co and its initiatives to restore margins, delever balance sheet and improve return on capital employed.

* Agreed temporary amendments to net leverage and fixed charge covenants contained in its EUR 775 million revolving credit facilities