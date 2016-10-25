* Had planned to replace its 11,600 ATMs with Japan Post's

By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japanese retailer FamilyMart UNY Holdings is in talks to scale down a planned ATM tie-up with Japan Post Bank Co after facing strong opposition from regional lenders, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

FamilyMart and Japan Post Holdings, the parent of Japan Post Bank Co, agreed an operational alliance in April, including replacing ATMs at FamilyMart convenience stores with those of the postal bank.

FamilyMart UNY, which operates FamilyMart, CircleK and Sunkus convenience stores, is second to Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven-Eleven stores in size in Japan.

A FamilyMart spokesman said the company has not changed its plan for the tie-up. Japan Post Bank press officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

FamilyMart UNY had been planning to replace its 11,600 ATMs with those of Japan Post Bank over three years beginning in 2018, sources said.

Japan Post Bank operates about 500 ATMs at FamilyMart stores. The rest are run by E-net Co, a joint venture among banks, convenience store chains and others.

But the retailer and the giant postal bank, which listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange late last year, have met strong opposition from regional banks, which fear they may have to pay higher fees once Japan Post Bank replaces E-net as ATM operator, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

To appease the regional banks, FamilyMart is scaling down the plan to replace existing ATMs with those of Japan Post Bank at its stores, though it has kept a plan to replace about 3,500 ATMs at its CircleK and Sunkus convenience stores from January next year, the sources said.

Given its ubiquitous and easy-to-find locations, convenience stores have become attractive spots for ATM operators. For stores, the machines are an important tool to attract customer traffic.

Seven & i owns a bank that runs ATMs at Seven-Eleven stores. The third-largest chain, Lawson Inc, is preparing to launch its own bank. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by William Mallard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)