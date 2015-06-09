DAX nears record high as European shares march on
June 9 Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer tablets, said it will launch a new tablet that includes content from Walt Disney Co, Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, Discovery Communications Inc and others.
The tablet, called nabi Pass Tab, has a $9.99 monthly fee for a two-year subscription, while a one-year subscription costs $14.99 a month.
Subscribers can access content from National Geographic Kids and learning apps and games developed by Cupcake Digital, which features characters such as DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda", Fuhu said in a statement on Tuesday.
The nabi Pass Tab also includes access to Wings Learning System, which has educational courses for children in areas such as math, reading and writing.
A subscription also includes the tablet, Fuhu said.
Nabi Pass Tab will be available from June 16 and an early pre-sale period will start on June 9. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
